2 shooters linked to Goldy Brar, Bishnoi gangs held in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 5

The CIA-1 unit of the police had arrested five men, including two sharpshooters associated with the Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs, the police said on Thursday.

The shooters were given the task to kill a local, for which they were paid Rs 10 lakh.

The shooters were identified as Mahinder, alias DK, of Bhopal, and Ramesh of Rajasthan, while the other three — Harpreet Singh, Gurjeet Singh and Chander Mohan, all from Yamunanagar — were involved in supplying arms and doing recce.

Sources said Kuldeep of Ambala had claimed threat to his life and a case was registered at the Naggal police station against Sourabh Pal, his parents Mam Chand and Pramjeet Kaur, and Chander Mohan on December 20.

ASP Pooja Dabla said the case was handed over to the CIA-1 unit and on January 2, the CIA-1 unit, led by Inspector Harjinder Singh, arrested Mahinder and Ramesh. They were produced before a court that sent them to three-day police remand. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they couldn’t do the killing, as they failed to identify the target. On their disclosure, Harpreet, Gurjeet and Chander were also arrested for providing arms and doing recce on January 4.

They were today produced before a court, which sent Harpreet and Gurjeet to four-day police remand and Chander to judicial custody.

The ASP said the sharp-shooters were associated with the Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs. During investigation, the police will ascertain the motive and involvement of other people in the case. They both have two cases each against them under the Arms Act in Punjab. The police recovered a country-made pistol, a live cartridge, an SUV and a motorcycle used for recce from their possession.