2 shooters of Bishnoi gang held in Rs 2 cr ransom case

Karnal, November 18
The Special Task Force (STF), Karnal unit, has arrested two shooters allegedly associated with notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and seized a country-made pistol and two cartridges from their possession. They were produced in the court and taken on a six-day police remand.
As per the police, they were arrested in connection with firing at an immigration consultant of Kurukshetra for a ransom of Rs 2 crore on November 9. The accused were identified as Aman and Deepak, both residents of Kalram village in the district, said Deepender Singh, in-charge of the STF unit. The accused were arrested from near Sai Temple on Thursday. They revealed they were members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
