2 shooters of Rohit Godara gang held after encounter

The team of the Bahadurgarh (Jhajjar) STF on Thursday nabbed two shooters of the Rohit Godara gang after a brief encounter in Sector 10 of Gurugram.

The accused — identified as Yashpal (23) and Nitin (28), residents of Aulant village in Rewari district — sustained injuries after being shot in the leg, and were admitted to the government hospital in Sector-10, Gurugram.

The arrests come after an attack on Inspector Anil Chillar in Rewari on Wednesday, in which both the accused were involved.

The police have recovered two illegal pistols and nine bullet shells from the spot. An FIR has been registered against the accused in this regard at the Sector 10A police station.

According to the police, Bahadurgarh STF In-Charge Inspector Rakesh Kumar received a tip-off that the accused were present near the Garhi-Harsaru road.

Acting on the tip-off, an STF team conducted a raid at around 3 am on Thursday, in which they found the accused on the road. On spotting the police, the duo tried to flee, and opened fire at the team.

One bullet hit the bullet-proof jacket of ASI Vikash, and another hit the bullet-proof jacket of Probationer Sub-Inspector Manoj.

A spokesperson of the Gurugram police said, in retaliation, the STF team fired two rounds towards the feet of the accused, with both getting injured in the ordeal, and falling to the ground.

“The accused were planning to commit a major crime. Seven cases have been registered against accused Nitin in Rewari and Gurugram, while two cases have been registered against accused Yashpal in Rewari and Gurugram,” the spokesperson added.