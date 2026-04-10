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Home / Haryana / 2 sisters die in hit-and-run accident on NH-44 in Sonepat's Rai

2 sisters die in hit-and-run accident on NH-44 in Sonepat's Rai

Deceased were identified as Mandeep Kaur, 26, of Tilak Nagar in Delhi, and her sister, Manpreet Kaur, 38, of Amritsar in Punjab

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 06:14 PM Apr 10, 2026 IST
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Deceased Manpreet Kaur, 38, and her sister, Mandeep Kaur, 26.
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In a hit-and-run accident on NH-44 in Rai area of Sonepat district, two women lost their lives, and two were injured after a truck hit a parked car on the roadside in the wee hours on Friday. The collision was so strong that both women died at the spot.

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The deceased were identified as Mandeep Kaur, 26, of Tilak Nagar in Delhi, and her sister, Manpreet Kaur, 38, of Amritsar in Punjab, while the injured have been identified as Jagjeet Kaur and Sarabjeet Kaur.

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Jagjeet Kaur's husband, Aakib Bhatt, in his complaint, said they were gathered at Mandeep’s residence in Tilak Nagar to celebrate her son’s birthday.

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After celebrating his birthday, he, along with his wife, Jagjeet Kaur, and her four sisters – Manpreet Kaur, Sarabjeet Kaur, Manjeet Kaur, and Mandeep Kaur – had left for Murthal Dhaba in his Mahindra car.

As they reached near Golden Hut Dhaba on NH-44 in Rai, his wife demanded water.

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He parked his vehicle, switched on the parking indicator, and went to a dhaba to buy a bottle of water. Meanwhile, he heard the sound of a collision and saw that a truck had hit his car, dragging it along and crashing through the railings. His wife and her four sisters were inside the car.

With the help of people gathered at the spot, he managed to pull all of them out of the vehicle. Mandeep Kaur and Manpreet Kaur were critically injured. The police soon arrived and rushed them to the hospital, where doctors declared both of them dead.

The truck driver, meanwhile, managed to flee from the spot.

The police registered a case against the truck driver under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and began a probe into the matter.

The police handed over the bodies of the deceased to their families after postmortem examination.

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