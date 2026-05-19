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Home / Haryana / 2 sisters found dead in pond near Kapilmuni temple in Kaithal

2 sisters found dead in pond near Kapilmuni temple in Kaithal

Family members alerted police after the sisters failed to return home from morning walk

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Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 06:07 PM May 19, 2026 IST
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Two sisters were found dead in a pond near Kapilmuni temple in Kaithal’s Kalayat on Tuesday morning. Family members and local residents suspect that they died after drowning. The deceased were identified as Palak (20) and Paramjeet (18), residents of Kalayat, said Inspector Subhash Chander, SHO Kalyat.

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As per information, both the sisters had gone for a morning walk at around 5 am to the Kapilmuni temple sarovar, however, did not return home for a long time. Locals noticed their slippers near the pond and informed the family and police. They started a rescue operation after which their bodies were taken out from the pond, said the SHO.

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“We have handed over the bodies to the family members after the post-mortem,” he added.

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The incident created panic and grief among the family members and local residents. However, the exact reason behind the drowning is yet to be determined.

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