Gurugram: 2 sisters thrashed over property dispute

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 29

Two sisters who came to meet their younger brother in Jharsa village were allegedly assaulted by their elder brother, his two sons and family over a property dispute. An FIR was registered at the Sadar police station but no arrests have been made by the police so far.

According to the complaint filed by a Delhi woman resident, her younger brother is ill, so on Sunday, she along with her sister came to meet him. Her elder brother Pratap, his sons and other family members came there and after an argument they beat them up and then dragged both sisters out to the plot and attacked them with sticks and bricks. Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Pratap Singh, Bittu, Bunty and others.

#gurugram