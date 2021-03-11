2 students quizzed in suicide case in Faridabad, released

Faridabad, August 12
Two students of a private school in Sector 81 here have been released by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) after questioning in connection with the death of a 16-year-old student in February this year.
“The students quizzed by the JJB figure on the list of suspects,” said a police official. The victim and his mother had earlier alleged harassment by some students at the school. A suicide note was also left by victim Aarvey Malhotra, who jumped to death from the top floor of his residential society in Sector 81 here on February 24. In the note, he alleged that the school authorities did not act on his complaints of bullying by some students and the insulting behaviour by a teacher.
The incident
Aarvey Malhotra (16), students of a private school, ended life by suicide on February 24
In the suicide note, he had alleged bullying by some students and insulting behaviour by a teacher
A case of abetment to suicide was registered by the police on February 25. “As the case is under probe by an SIT led by an official of the ACP rank, the two suspects were produced before the JJB recently, as part of the ongoing investigation,” said a police official.
The women police station SHO, who is also a member of the SIT, said both had been released by the board. She said more details about the suspects couldn’t be revealed as the matter was under investigation.
