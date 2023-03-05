2 ‘supporters’ clash in presence of Union Minister in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 4

Two persons who claim to be supporters of Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and local MP Krishan Pal Gurjar here clashed with each other during a programme organised here today.

Gurjar was here to lay the stone of a road connecting Greenfield Colony with the NH. The event was disrupted when Greenfield Colony Resident Welfare Association president Virender Bhadana and local ex-councillor Kailash Baisla nearly came to blows with each other on the stage. The police had to intervene, but no case has been registered in the matter so far.

The scuffle started during Bhadana’s address. Baisla objected to the content of his address and tried to take control of the microphone. In the struggle, the sound system was damaged. The police officials rushed to the stage and disengaged them.