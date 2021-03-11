2 suspected Lumpy Skin Disease deaths in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 8

Two cows have died in Ramba village in the district, allegedly due to lumpy skin disease (LSD), which has emerged a new challenge to farmers as well as veterinarians.

However, the veterinarians are not confirming the death due to the LSD, but admitted that both cows had the symptoms of the LSD, which is a contagious disease and easily spread by mosquitoes, ticks and flies.

“Two cows have died, but not due to the LSD. They had the symptoms, but were not tested for the LSD,” said Dr Dharmender Kumar, deputy director, Animal Husbandry.

Meanwhile, veterinarians have been directed to visit all gaushalas to check the animals. “I have put all veterinarians on alert and told them to visit all gaushalas and keep a vigil in the fields,” said the deputy director.

#karnal #Lumpy Skin Disease