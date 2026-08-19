DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / 2 teenagers drown while bathing in river in Yamunanagar

2 teenagers drown while bathing in river in Yamunanagar

The deceased have been identified as Jashan (12) and Bhavesh (10), both residents of Haibatpur village

article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 03:09 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

Two boys drowned while bathing in the Chautang river at Haibatpur village in Sadhaura area of Yamunanagar district.

Advertisement

The deceased have been identified as Jashan (12) and Bhavesh (10), both residents of Haibatpur village.

Advertisement

Jashan and Bhavesh had gone to the river along with their friends on Monday evening. While the boys were bathing in the river, Jashan reportedly ventured into deep water and began drowning.

Advertisement

Seeing Jashan struggle, Bhavesh tried to rescue him. However, he lost balance and drowned. Their friends raised an alarm, following which locals pulled the boys out of the river.

The two were rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts