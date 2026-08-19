2 teenagers drown while bathing in river in Yamunanagar

Two boys drowned while bathing in the Chautang river at Haibatpur village in Sadhaura area of Yamunanagar district.

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The deceased have been identified as Jashan (12) and Bhavesh (10), both residents of Haibatpur village.

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Jashan and Bhavesh had gone to the river along with their friends on Monday evening. While the boys were bathing in the river, Jashan reportedly ventured into deep water and began drowning.

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Seeing Jashan struggle, Bhavesh tried to rescue him. However, he lost balance and drowned. Their friends raised an alarm, following which locals pulled the boys out of the river.

The two were rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared them dead.