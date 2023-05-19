2 teens drown in Yamuna

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 18

Two teenagers drowned in the Yamuna while bathing near Nabiabad village on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Rohan (17) of Bibipur Brahmanan village and Arman (16) of Badarpur village. As per the police, they, along with three other friends, went to the river to bathe. As soon as they jumped in, Arman and Rohan drowned. A rescue operation was launched and their bodies were fished out.