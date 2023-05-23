2 thrashed after minor accident in Manesar

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 22

A group of five youths allegedly thrashed two friends following a minor accident in Manesar on Sunday, the police have said.

The injured persons, identified as Sachin and Manish, were taken to the Bhoda Kala Community Health Centre, from where they were referred to the Gurugram Civil Hospital because of their critical condition.

On Sachin’s complaint, a case has been registered against unidentified persons under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at the Manesar police station.

In his complaint, Rajasthan native Sachin said he and his friend Manish were on their way to Pahada village on a two-wheeler when a van coming from the opposite direction hit their vehicle.

“Five persons got out of the van and thrashed us with sticks. Two of my friends who were accompanying me on another two-wheeler fled as soon as they saw the group of five men with sticks,” the complainant said.

Investigating officer ASI Narender Singh said, “The police are investigating the matter. It seems to be a case of personal enmity. The injured persons have refused to recognise the accused.”