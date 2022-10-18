2 travel agents held in Karnal for duping youths of Rs 1.5 cr

Karnal, October 17
The Karnal police have arrested two travel agents for allegedly duping some youths of around Rs 1.5 crore on the pretext of sending them abroad. The accused have been identified as Raj Kumar and Vineet Kumar of Delhi.
Raj Kumar was arrested on October 15 and Vineet on Sunday. While Raj Kumar was taken on five-day police remand, Vineet has been remanded in four-day custody, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia.
“The accused revealed that they lured people on the pretext of sending them to Maxico with the help of their gang members. They even gave them fake visas,” said the SP. In his police complaint, Virender of Sector 9 here alleged that he met Raj Kumar in his office in Delhi in June this year and fixed a deal to send nine persons to Maxico. The accused took Rs 1,49,80,000 from them, he alleged.
The police have registered a case under Sections 420, 406, 467, 468, and 471 of the IPC and various provisions of the Immigration Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt
Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...
Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar
Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation
7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives
The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...
Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration
Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...
Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty' of Jayalalithaa's death
TN govt tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala fo...