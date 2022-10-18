2 travel agents held in Karnal for duping youths of Rs 1.5 cr

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 17

The Karnal police have arrested two travel agents for allegedly duping some youths of around Rs 1.5 crore on the pretext of sending them abroad. The accused have been identified as Raj Kumar and Vineet Kumar of Delhi.

Raj Kumar was arrested on October 15 and Vineet on Sunday. While Raj Kumar was taken on five-day police remand, Vineet has been remanded in four-day custody, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia.

“The accused revealed that they lured people on the pretext of sending them to Maxico with the help of their gang members. They even gave them fake visas,” said the SP. In his police complaint, Virender of Sector 9 here alleged that he met Raj Kumar in his office in Delhi in June this year and fixed a deal to send nine persons to Maxico. The accused took Rs 1,49,80,000 from them, he alleged.

The police have registered a case under Sections 420, 406, 467, 468, and 471 of the IPC and various provisions of the Immigration Act.

