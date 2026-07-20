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Home / Haryana / 2 trucks catch fire after head-on collision near Tosham in Bhiwani district; 1 driver burnt alive

2 trucks catch fire after head-on collision near Tosham in Bhiwani district; 1 driver burnt alive

Eyewitnesses said a loud explosion was heard after the fuel tank of one of the trucks burst, triggering the fire

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Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 10:02 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Trucks engulfed in fire.
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A truck driver was burnt alive, while another sustained serious burn injuries after two trucks caught fire following a head-on collision near the Rodha turn on the Tosham-Isharwal road in Bhiwani district on Monday.

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The deceased was identified as Munna Ram, a resident of Khetri village in Rajasthan. He got trapped inside the truck cabin and was burnt alive. The driver of the other truck was rescued from his vehicle but suffered severe burn injuries.

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According to information, the trucks collided head-on at high speed near the Rodha turn. Both vehicles were engulfed in flames following the impact. Eyewitnesses said a loud explosion was heard after the fuel tank of one of the trucks burst, triggering the fire.

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Police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot. Firefighters brought the blaze under control after strenuous efforts. The injured truck driver was rushed to hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for burn injuries.

Bhiwani DSP Dalip Singh said the police reached the spot immediately after the accident and attempted to rescue the victims. The mishap led to a traffic jam on the highway, which was later cleared by the police.

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