2 trucks sans e-transit passes seized

Yamunanagar, April 9
A team of the CM Flying Squad caught two trucks loaded with mining minerals without required documents, including e-transit passes.
The trucks were seized by the Mines and Geology Department, Yamunanagar, in a mining yard.
Dinesh Sharma of the CM Flying Squad said they conducted a surprise check of heavy vehicles carrying mining minerals in the Bilaspur area of the district on Saturday night. He said during the checking, they caught two trucks carrying mining minerals without e-transit passes and other documents.
He said they had handed over the trucks to the Mining Department for further action. “We are taking action against vehicles which are found carrying mining minerals illegally and it will continue in future too,” said Sharma.
