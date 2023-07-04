2 Uttarakhand men lose Rs 15 lakh to swindlers

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, July 3

Two Uttarakhand residents were cheated of Rs 15 lakh on the pretext of providing fake currency notes of double the amount. The accused snatched the real money and fled.

In a complaint to the police, property dealer Vinayak Chouhan, a resident of Uttarakhand, stated that about 10 days ago, he went to the shop of his neighbour Abhay, where he was informed that the shopkeeper’s friends — Ritesh of Saharanpur, Rohit, alias Vikram, of Yamunanagar, and Vivek — printed fake money.

“I was told that Vivek and Rohit printed fake currency notes and they can give us double the amount in fake currency against real currency, and that those notes can be easily used in the market. I got lured, so I arranged Rs 9 lakh and Abhay Rs 6 lakh. On July 1, we met Ritesh in Saharanpur, and then reached Karnal to meet Rohit. Ritesh contacted Rohit, who gave us Rs 4,700 in the denomination of Rs 100,” he said.

“Rohit met us and told us to use Rs 4,700 in the market and then meet him the next day. After using the money at a petrol station to get fuel for our car, we were confident that the notes could be used in the market. We stayed at a hotel in Karnal, and on July 2, we contacted Rohit again, who asked us to meet him in Kurukshetra,” he stated.

Vinayak further said Rohit met them, sat in their car and asked them to start moving toward Charuni village. As they reached near a flyover, he asked them to stop, and meanwhile, another car reached the spot. After counting the money, Rohit, Ritesh and Abhay got off the car. Rohit snatched the bag from Abhay and handed it over to a person sitting inside the other car. Meanwhile, an SUV also reached there and six men started manhandling Ritesh and Abhay. The accused then managed to flee with the money.

A case has been registered at Shahabad police station under Sections 379A and 420 of the IPC at Shahabad police station.