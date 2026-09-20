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Home / Haryana / 2 wanted miscreants nabbed on Sonepat highway by STF

2 wanted miscreants nabbed on Sonepat highway by STF

One accused jumps from NH-44 flyover, sustains leg fracture; pistol, 3 cartridges recovered

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 08:55 PM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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The nabbed accused with STF
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The Special Task Force (STF) nabbed two accused, who were reportedly wanted in the murder case of a toll manager in Hisar, on Sunday. One of the accused jumped from the flyover on NH-44 near Bhigan toll plaza and sustained a fracture in his leg.

The STF team also recovered a pistol, three live cartridges and a car from their possession.

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The accused have been identified as Manoj, alias Filmy, of Bahabalpur in Hisar, and Sachin of Kabirpur in Sonepat district. Both were wanted in the murder case of the manager of the Baddo-Patti toll plaza on the Hisar-Chandigarh highway near Barwala town of Hisar district on June 23.

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The manager was allegedly hit and run over by persons travelling in a Scorpio vehicle after he asked them to pay the Rs 130 toll fee. The Barwala police had registered a case under various sections of the BNS and also recovered a pistol from the spot at the time.

Inspector Ajay Dhankar, in-charge, STF, Sonepat, said the team had received a tip-off that the accused wanted in the toll manager murder case were planning to commit a major crime on the highway. Following the tip-off, the team immediately began searching for the accused on NH-44 by stopping suspicious vehicles.

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Meanwhile, the team tried to stop a car on the NH-44 flyover near Bhigan toll plaza. However, when the accused saw the STF personnel, Manoj got out of the car and jumped from the flyover.

As a result, he sustained an injury to his leg. The team nabbed him and admitted him to the Civil Hospital, Sonepat.

The STF also nabbed Sachin of Kabirpur along with the car. The team recovered a pistol and three live cartridges from their possession, Dhankar said.

The probe is under way, and the STF is investigating the accused’s criminal network and their criminal records, Inspector Dhankar added.

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