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Home / Haryana / 2 wanted robbery suspects held after police encounter in Haryana's Kaithal

2 wanted robbery suspects held after police encounter in Haryana's Kaithal

They were wanted in 6 robbery and dacoity cases involving deras in Kaithal district during 2022

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 10:13 AM May 22, 2026 IST
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A suspect being treated at a hospital in Kaithal. 
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A Special Detective Unit of the Kaithal police arrested two wanted suspects allegedly involved in multiple robbery and dacoity cases after an encounter in the Kalayat area on Thursday late night. Both accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs during the exchange of fire with the police.

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The arrested accused have been identified as Rajat and Mangal, residents of Shahzadpur in Ambala district. Both were wanted in six robbery and dacoity cases involving deras in Kaithal district during 2022, besides other such cases in other districts of Haryana and Punjab.

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As per the police spokesperson, a team led by Special Detective Unit incharge inspector Sunil Kumar and ASI Tarsem Kumar was on patrolling in the Kalayat area when they received information that two accused wanted in several robbery and dacoity cases related to deras in Kaithal district were roaming near Khadalwa temple to conduct recce.

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Acting swiftly, the police team launched a search operation in the area. Both the suspects, who were riding a motorcycle, tried to flee after spotting the police near Khadalwa temple. The police chased them, during which the motorcycle of the accused slipped near a drain on the Mator-Badsikri road. Soon after, both accused allegedly opened fire on the police team, the spokesperson said.

Police officials warned the accused to surrender, but they continued firing. The police then fired five warning shots in the air. During the exchange, one bullet struck the bulletproof jacket of head constable Harish. In retaliation, the police team also fired and one bullet hit Rajat in his right leg, while Mangal sustained a bullet injury in his left leg. The police took them to hospital, where their treatment is under way, he added.

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Police also recovered two illegal firearms from their possession, he said, adding that the accused fired a total of six rounds at the police team during the encounter.

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