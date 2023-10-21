2 with illegal firearms land in district police net

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, October 20

The Bahadurgarh CIA-II of the district police today arrested two persons for carrying illegal firearms.

The accused are involved in 11 cases of heinous crime like murder, attempt to murder, loot etc. They have been booked at various police stations of Jhajjar district and Delhi.

Inspector Vivek Malik, in-charge, Bahadurgarh CIA-II, said the accused, identified as Mohit, alias Bhura of Dubaldhan village, and Amarjeet, alias Bholu of Bupania village here, were being interrogated and some vital information about other cases was likely to come out.

“At present, Mohit was residing in Nangloi (Delhi). He was nabbed from the Beri-Dubaldhan road while waiting for someone there. An illegal pistol and four live cartridges have been recovered from him. He has been accused in five cases,” said the Inspector.

Malik said Amarjeet was arrested from the Dighal Bypass area and a revolver and a live cartridge was recovered from him. He was accused in the murder of Dheeraj of his village that was perpetrated in 2017. Amarjeet came out of jail in August. He has been booked in six cases, he added.

#Jhajjar