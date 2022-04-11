2 women among three held for assault on cops in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 10

The police have arrested three persons, including two women, in connection with an incident of an alleged assault on a police team at a colony here on Thursday. Four police officials, including an Inspector, ASI and two constables, were injured in the assault.

A police official said the accused identified as Jaheer, Monika and Shakila attacked a team of policemen while they had gone to look into a snatching complaint near JCB Chowk here. He said the accused who were part of a mob comprising 20 to 25 women attacked the police team with sharp-edged weapons and sticks. The police had arrived at Kalander colony to probe the matter and nab the culprits, it is claimed.

A case under sections pertaining to attempt to murder, disruption in official work and assault of the IPC has been registered against the accused. The arrested persons had been sent to judicial custody. —