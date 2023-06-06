2 women crushed to death, one held

Karnal, June 5
With the arrest of a man, the Karnal police have claimed to have solved a hit-and-run case that resulted in the death of two women and injuries to the third woman last Monday in the Sector 6 area.
The suspect, identified as Amit Arora, a resident of Nagla Megha, currently living in Karan Vihar Colony here, was taking a selfie while driving a car. He allegedly crushed two women to death and fled the crime scene. The suspect was produced in a court and was later sent to judicial custody, said Nayab Singh, DSP (Traffic).
The CCTV footage and other technical evidence played a vital role in tracing the suspect, he added.
A case has been registered against Amit under Sections 279, 304A at the Sector-32/33 police station.
