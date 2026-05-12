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Home / Haryana / 2 women die in road accident in Yamunanagar

2 women die in road accident in Yamunanagar

The deceased have been identified as Khusboo and Pooja; Shiv Kumar of Ganga Nagar Colony of Jagadhri, who is injured, is admitted to Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar

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Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 06:34 PM May 12, 2026 IST
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Two women died and a man was injured as their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a private bus on the Jagadhri-Paonta Sahib national highway near Manakpur village of Yamunanagar district on Tuesday.

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The deceased have been identified as Khusboo and Pooja. Shiv Kumar of Ganga Nagar Colony of Jagadhri, who was injured, was admitted to Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar.

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According to information, Shiv Kumar married Khusboo on April 29 this year.

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Shiv Kumar, Khusboo and their relative, Pooja, were riding the motorcycle to Panchmukhi Hanuman temple in Chhachhrauli area of the district. When they reached near Manakpur village, the motorcycle was allegedly hit by the bus.

Khusboo and Pooja reportedly died on the spot.

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The police have registered a case against the bus driver.

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