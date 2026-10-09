2 women linked to erstwhile Jind royal family booked in land fraud case

Two women from the erstwhile princely state of Jind, including Inderjit Kaur, known as Rani, and her daughter-in-law Harsimran Kaur, have been booked in a fraud case over alleged tampering with land records.

The FIR was registered at the Jind City police station on October 8 under Sections 318(4), 336(3), 340 and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), besides sections of the Information Technology Act, on a complaint filed by Abhimanyu Singh, a Delhi High Court advocate and resident of Rambir Colony in Jind. The other accused named in the FIR are Sumit Dahiya, a patwari, and a contractor.

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According to the complaint, Abhimanyu's family has owned a 50-kanal and 2-marla farmhouse on Apollo Road in Jind since his grandfather, Baldev Singh, purchased it in 1965. The property is now held by the third generation of the family, including Abhimanyu, his mother Sudha Chaudhary, a retired labour commissioner, and his elder brother Abhijit Singh.

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The complainant alleged that the family's land records were manipulated on the Haryana government's official land-record website. He alleged that the changes were made in collusion with the other accused to grab the family's land. He further claimed that attempts were made to get the property registered on the basis of allegedly forged documents, but the registrations could not be completed.

Jind SP Kuldeep Singh said a fraud case had been registered against certain persons, including two women, and the investigation was underway. However, he said he was unaware whether the two women named in the FIR were related to Jind's erstwhile royal family.

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Rani Kaur denied the allegations, claiming that the land belonged to her family and the discrepancy was a technical error. She termed the allegations of tampering with documents to grab the property baseless.

The erstwhile princely state of Jind was founded in 1763 by Maharaja Gajpat Singh Sidhu, who belonged to the Phulkian Misl of Sikh history. Rani Kaur's husband, Kunwar Rambir Singh, died in 1972 at the age of 42.