2 women on evening walk crushed to death, 1 hurt in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 30

Two women were crushed to death, while another seriously injured when a speeding car hit them from behind while they were on evening walk on the road between Sai Baba Temple and Sector 7 here late on Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as Anju (50) and Shashi (55), while the injured was Nishi (50), all residents of Sector 6 here.

Sources said three youths, travelling in a car, were making reels, but the police did not confirm this, saying they were verifying facts.

A case against an unknown person under Sections 279, 304A of the IPC was registered in this regard. Cops said to identify the accused, they were examining the CCTV footage of the area.

Meanwhile, a man was crushed to death on Monday night after a vehicle knocked him down on the National Highway-44 near Taraori. He fell on the road and several vehicles passed over him. The identification of the deceased was yet to be made as the body was crushed beyond recognition.