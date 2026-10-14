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Home / Haryana / 2 women turn paddy stubble into Rs 8-crore business in Haryana

2 women turn paddy stubble into Rs 8-crore business in Haryana

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Anil Kakkar
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:25 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Sanjana.
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Sonika

Sonika

Two women entrepreneurs, one from Ghoranwali village in Sirsa and the other from Bhadra in neighbouring Rajasthan, have turned paddy stubble into a business with an annual turnover of Rs 7-8 crore. Their factory at Ghoranwali converts agricultural waste into fuel pellets for power plants and provides employment to over 20 people. Sanjana, a graduate from Ghoranwali, and her friend and business partner Sonika, who belongs to Bhadra, set up the factory in 2024 with an investment of around Rs 2.5 crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) scheme.

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Sustainable business

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Sonika said the idea came from witnessing thick smoke that covered the sky after paddy harvesting. Concerned about the environmental and public health impact of stubble burning, they began exploring ways to put crop residue to productive use. Their aim was to contribute to environmental protection while building a financially viable business. Sonika said government policies and efforts to promote stubble management also helped.

The unit uses around 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh quintals of paddy stubble every year. The raw material is sourced from baler operators in Sirsa and nearby areas. Stubble collected during the harvesting season is stored to ensure that production continues throughout the year. The finished pellets are supplied to power plants as fuel.

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The venture has also generated business opportunities for those involved in collecting and supplying crop residue.

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