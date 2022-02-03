2 workers die cleaning sewer line

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 2

Two workers, engaged by a private contractor, died while cleaning a sewer line in Sector 14 here this evening.

According to the police, the incident took place around 5.45 pm. The victims were identified as Balbir (50) and Pradeep (40). They died of asphyxiation soon after entering a manhole.

The spot is located close to a restaurant and the owner of the restaurant had contacted the contractor to clean the choked sewage.

The police shifted the bodies to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem. Naresh Shastri, president, Nagar Palika Karmachari Sangh, Haryana, demanded action against the contractor for not ensuring safety measures for the two workers hired for cleaning the sewage line. He demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and government job to the kin of the victims. —