2 workers die during sewer cleaning in Haryana’s Nuh; 1 critical

Two workers died while cleaning a sewer in Haryana’s Nuh district, while a third worker is in critical condition and undergoing treatment at a hospital. The contractor fled after the incident, police said.

Advertisement

The accident occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday in the Ferozepur Jhirka area. Workers engaged by the local municipality were cleaning a sewer line near Ambedkar Chowk on National Highway 248A.

Advertisement

According to reports, when the first worker failed to emerge for a long time, the second worker entered the sewer to look for him but also did not come out. A third worker was then sent in, but he began screaming loudly for help shortly after entering.

Advertisement

The screams sent shockwaves through the other workers present at the scene. Rescue and relief operations started immediately. After considerable effort, all three workers were pulled out with the help of a JCB machine. However, two had already died.

The third worker was rushed to Al-Afia Civil Hospital in Mandi Kheda, where his condition remains critical.

Advertisement

A police team reached the spot soon after being informed, and efforts are under way to identify the victims.

A senior police officer said the contractor has been absconding since the incident. Initial investigations suggest that the accident occurred due to exposure to toxic gas. A probe is under way.