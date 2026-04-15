icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / 2 workers die during sewer cleaning in Haryana’s Nuh; 1 critical

2 workers die during sewer cleaning in Haryana’s Nuh; 1 critical

Contractor flees after sewer cleaning deaths

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 11:36 AM Apr 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
All three workers were pulled out with the help of a JCB machine.
Advertisement

Two workers died while cleaning a sewer in Haryana’s Nuh district, while a third worker is in critical condition and undergoing treatment at a hospital. The contractor fled after the incident, police said.

Advertisement

The accident occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday in the Ferozepur Jhirka area. Workers engaged by the local municipality were cleaning a sewer line near Ambedkar Chowk on National Highway 248A.

Advertisement

According to reports, when the first worker failed to emerge for a long time, the second worker entered the sewer to look for him but also did not come out. A third worker was then sent in, but he began screaming loudly for help shortly after entering.

Advertisement

The screams sent shockwaves through the other workers present at the scene. Rescue and relief operations started immediately. After considerable effort, all three workers were pulled out with the help of a JCB machine. However, two had already died.

The third worker was rushed to Al-Afia Civil Hospital in Mandi Kheda, where his condition remains critical.

Advertisement

A police team reached the spot soon after being informed, and efforts are under way to identify the victims.

A senior police officer said the contractor has been absconding since the incident. Initial investigations suggest that the accident occurred due to exposure to toxic gas. A probe is under way.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts