2-year-old girl killed in mishap in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra: A two-year-old girl was killed after she got hit by an SUV at Gobindgarh village of Ladwa block in Kurukshetra last evening. The deceased was identified as Deepanshi, while the suspect was identified as Karan. Father of the deceased, Balinder Singh said around 5.30 pm, Deepanshi was playing in front of their house when she got hit by the vehicle. She was rushed to a hospital with a head injury where she was declared dead. A case was registered under Sections 279 and 304-A of IPC. The accused was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

Cops raid 163 locations

Rohtak: As many as 160 teams of the Hisar range police, comprising more than 1,000 personnel, raided 163 locations in all five districts under the range and arrested 22 persons on Tuesday. A special campaign against organised crime and gangsters was launched under the direction of ADGP Shrikant Jadhav. The search operation commenced in Hisar, Hansi, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Jind police districts at 4.30 am. Illegal weapons and ammunition, narcotic drugs, illicit liquor and several documents were seized from the hideouts of criminals. As many as 25 cases have been registered during today’s raids and search operation.