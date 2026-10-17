2 years of Saini govt: Welfare push amid poll wins and challenges

Amid the ongoing controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and protests by Opposition parties, the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana is set to complete two years in office tomorrow. The BJP returned to power for a third consecutive term in 2024 with a slew of poll promises, but the first two years have proved challenging for the CM, marked by multiple agitations, tragic incidents, a bank scam and political confrontations.

Despite these challenges, the BJP managed to maintain its electoral dominance, sweeping the 2025 and 2026 urban local body elections. Though the BJP-backed Independent candidate lost the March 2026 Rajya Sabha election by a narrow margin, alleged cross-voting by five Congress MLAs strengthened the BJP’s position and exposed fissures within the main opposition party.

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The Saini government has rolled out several welfare schemes to counter criticism and demonstrate its commitment to fulfilling poll promises. The significance of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections also became evident in Haryana, particularly in Saini’s outreach beyond the state. By invoking his Punjabi roots and donning a turban during visits to Punjab, he has sought to strengthen the BJP’s connect with voters.

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The government has also attempted to woo Sikh voters in Haryana by commemorating the birth anniversaries of prominent Sikh personalities and announcing projects aimed at the community.

As far as political controversies and questions over governance is concerned, no-confidence motion brought by the Congress in December 2025 emerged as a major legislative confrontation, with the Opposition accusing the government of electoral irregularities, deteriorating law and order situation, suicide by senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, ballooning state debt, irregularities in recruitment scams and shortcomings in sports infrastructure. The motion was defeated by a voice vote after Congress MLAs staged a walkout, allowing the BJP to avert an immediate legislative setback.

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The March 2026 Rajya Sabha elections exposed political divisions in Haryana. While BJP’s Sanjay Bhatia was elected unopposed to one seat, the contest for the other intensified after the party backed former state vice-president Satish Nandal as an Independent. Congress’s Karamvir Boudh won narrowly amid rigging allegations, while suspected cross-voting put five Congress MLAs under scrutiny.

The government also faced controversy following a clash between Sikh protesters and police in Ambala in August 2026. The incident added to the political sensitivities surrounding Sikh issues in Haryana, prompting attention to the government’s engagement with the community. Alongside political manoeuvring, the government relied on welfare initiatives and community-focused announcements to reinforce its public image. Commemorations of prominent Sikh personalities and projects aimed at the community have formed part of this strategy.

The government also faced several agitations, including protests over Manisha death case; student unrest at an agricultural university in Hisar; drinking-water pipeline dispute at Chanaut village; outsourced employees’ protest at PGIMS, Rohtak; a 37-day sanitation workers’ strike; and farmers’ agitation over MSP and trade policy.

Tragedies that marked the two-year tenure included basketball-related incidents in Rohtak and Bahadurgarh, ASI Sandeep Lather’s suicide and the Surajkund Mela swing collapse in February 2026, raising concerns over public safety and administrative accountability.

90 of 261 promises fulfilled

Over 90 of the 261 promises made in the 2024 Assembly polls have been fulfilled. Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, which provides Rs 2,100 per month to eligible women, has been implemented. The other key promises that have been fulfilled include jobs to 25,000 people after the BJP formed the government for the third time; job security for 1.20 lakh employees; introduction of hydrogen train in Jind; paying farmers within 48 hours; and providing free dialysis services at district headquarters.” — Krishan Bedi, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister

Have earned public trust

The government has delivered on its poll promises and earned the public’s trust. It is fulfilling its promises in a phased manner and all commitments will be met over the next two years. The fifth and final year of the government’s tenure will be devoted to preparing plans for the next five years. —Mahipal Dhanda, Education Minister