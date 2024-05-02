2 years on, emergency services begin at Faridabad govt hospital

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 1

The state government-owned 400-bed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Hospital at Chhainsa village in the district has started an emergency or casualty facility for the first time ever. The hospital became functional nearly two years ago, and The Tribune had recently highlighted the issue.

Director Dr BM Vashist said round-the-clock emergency services had been started with a 24-bed facility. While basic diagnostic services such as X-ray and blood tests had also been made available at the hospital, the provision of more services such as the admittance of patients for indoor treatment was expected to begin in a month, he added.

The hospital had also been working to set up a critical care unit on the pattern of a trauma centre to attend serious patients, he added. However, according to sources, the facility of an in-patient department was not likely to begin due of a shortage of doctors and trained medical staff here.

According to sources, since there is a shortage of experienced doctors, the hospital is yet to get trained paramedical staff. The support staff hired through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam are not properly qualified or trained, it is claimed.

Several infrastructural works lying incomplete have delayed the provision of various services or permissions. A no objection certificate from the Fire Department is pending had not been issued as various structural works were yet to be completed, said an official.

A sum of Rs 47.25 crore has been spent on its construction and repair since 2020. Though the outpatient department is functional, the response was poor in terms of proper diagnosis and lack of facilities of surgery, operation theatre and ward facilities, said an employee. According to sources, the hospital — made functional around two years ago — bears an expense of Rs 2.65 crore on the monthly salaries of 523 staff members. Located nearly 20 km from the district headquarters, this is the second government institution after the ESIC Medical College and Hospital.

It was started after the state government took over an abandoned private institution in 2015. The first batch of 100 students for the MBBS course was admitted in 2022.

