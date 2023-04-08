2 youths arrested for killing Faridabad student

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 7

The crime branch team of the local police has arrested two youths in connection with the murder of a student here recently.

The police said the accused identified as Jitender, alias Anant, and Laltush, both hailing from Ramsangh village of Nalanda were nabbed last night from their village.

They said the duo had stabbed to death the victim Vishal (18), a student in his house here at Sanjay Colony on the night of April 4, while he was asleep. The police said the accused managed to flee to their village soon after the crime. The cops who tracked their presence in their village raided their house on Thursday night and nabbed them.

The duo who were presented in the court at Bihar Sharif, would be brought here on transit remand for further interrogation. The mobile phone of the victim was found in the possession of one of the accused. Though old enmity over some issue was claimed to be one of the reasons, the main reason was expected to be revealed after the interrogation of the accused, said a police officer.