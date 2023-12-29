2 youths’ death puts Sirsa under spotlight over drug menace

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, December 28

The death of two youths – both aged 22 years - in Sirsa district’s Ganga village allegedly due to drug overdose has again put spotlight on the menace in the region.

2,962 drug peddlers identified: Police The police said they have identified 2,962 drug peddlers in six police districts — Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Jind, Hansi and Dabwali — under the Hisar range.

Sources said the two youths died after taking the drug using a syringe on Wednesday.

Local police station in-charge Vijay Kumar said a police team had gone to the families of the two youths to collect information. He said the family of one of the youths told the police that he was suffering from Hepatitis C, while the parents of the other youth said the youths died due to seizure.

Deepa Singh, vice-chairperson of the Block Samiti, also a resident of the village, said many youths of the village have been victims of the drug abuse. “The drug addiction has been prevalent among the youth. The traffickers and peddlers offer the drugs to the youths at a high cost,” he said.

Singh said villagers with the help of police had tried hard by forming a village-level committee about two years ago. The problem seemed to be getting worse with every passing day, he added.

He said the victims’ families opted not to report the matter to the police to avoid any trouble.

