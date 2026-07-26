2 youths die in road mishap in Jhajjar

Two youths were killed and another suffered serious injuries in a collision between a car and a pickup vehicle near the police lines on the Jhajjar-Bahadurgarh road on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Mukul and Nishant. The injured, Deepak, has been admitted to a private hospital.

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As per an eyewitness, the mishap took place when Mukul, Nishant and Deepak were travelling in a car, which was rear-ended by a pickup vehicle. The impact was so severe that their car crashed into a truck, leaving all three occupants seriously injured.

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After being informed of the accident, police and an ambulance reached the spot. With the help of locals, the injured youths were taken to the Civil Hospital in Jhajjar, where doctors declared Nishant dead. Mukul was referred to PGIMS-Rohtak, where he succumbed to his injuries.

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The accident has brought immense grief to the families. Both young men were reportedly preparing for careers in the defence sector while Deepak had recently been selected for the Indian Air Force and was scheduled to join soon.

“Nishant and Mukul were also preparing for an Air Force recruitment examination. The tragic accident cut short the promising futures of both youths, sending shockwaves across the region,” said a villager.

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Jhajjar Congress MLA and former education minister Geeta Bhukkal visited the Civil Hospital after receiving information about the accident. She met the bereaved families, expressed her condolences and offered support.

The police have started an investigation after registering a case against the pickup driver.