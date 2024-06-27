2 youths from Kaithal district drown in US

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 26

In a tragic incident, two youths hailing from Kaithal district have died in the US. The deceased have been identified as Sachin Kumar (22) and Pargat Singh (27), residents of Mohna village of Pundri.

As per information, Pargat, along with his three friends, went to a lake in California on Sunday. While Sachin reportedly drowned in the lake, Pargat was rescued and shifted to a hospital, where he died on Wednesday.

Shattered, Pargat’s father said he had lost everything. His son went to the US about eight years ago and had come home in January for his wedding. “I request the government to bring back my son’s body so that we can see him for the last time and cremate him. My daughter-in-law had pleaded with him over the phone to not go to the lake and rest instead, as he had returned from work, but he was adamant,” he said.

Lakhwinder Singh, a relative, said: “Pargat used to work as a truck driver and had talked to his wife and brother just before leaving for the lake. He was taken to hospital after the incident, but he could not survive.”

Meanwhile, Naresh Kumar, Sachin’s uncle, said: “Sachin was sent to America through the ‘donkey route’ after selling one-acre land in 2022. It took him nearly a year to get there. He had only recently started working there, but this unfortunate incident has taken place.” The families of the deceased have requested the state government to help them in bringing the bodies back to India for the last rites.

