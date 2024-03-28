2 youths hurt in group clash

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 27

Two youths were injured when they were allegedly attacked with sharp-edged weapons during a group clash at Singhpura Khurd village in Rohtak on Tuesday. They have been identified as Saurabh and Vikas. They have been admitted to the local PGIMS.

The clash broke out after an exam of Class X at a village school. The reason behind the clash is yet to be ascertained. The Bahuakbarpur police said no complaint had been received.

