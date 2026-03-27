2 youths killed, 3 injured as SUV rams into tractor in Hisar

Two youths were killed, while three others were injured after their SUV rammed into a tractor-trolley at Hansi bypass road on the Hisar-Delhi highway.

Advertisement

The accident occurred when the car occupants were going to Fatehabad after attending a wedding in Bhiwani. The driver reportedly lost control of the steering, and the car rammed into the tractor from behind.

Advertisement

The severe collision damaged the bonnet and ripped off parts of the engine, causing it to be dragged several feets behind.

Advertisement

Many people from a nearby village, Sainipura, rushed to the accident spot and pulled out the driver by breaking the window glass.

The deceased were identified as Mahavir (42), a resident of Mochi village, and Manoj (38), a resident of Chaubara village in Fatehabad.

Advertisement

The tractor driver Balkaran said that he was heading towards Sirsa from Uttar Pradesh, when he suddenly felt a strong impact.

Hansi police team led by SHO Sukhjit Singh reached the spot. He said that the injured occupants were taken to the General Hospital in Hansi and later referred to a hospital in Hisar.