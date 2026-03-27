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Home / Haryana / 2 youths killed, 3 injured as SUV rams into tractor in Hisar

2 youths killed, 3 injured as SUV rams into tractor in Hisar

Youths were returning from a wedding when the SUV driver lost control; injured shifted to hospital

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 01:34 PM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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Severe collision caused death of 2 youths, injuring 3 others.
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Two youths were killed, while three others were injured after their SUV rammed into a tractor-trolley at Hansi bypass road on the Hisar-Delhi highway.

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The accident occurred when the car occupants were going to Fatehabad after attending a wedding in Bhiwani. The driver reportedly lost control of the steering, and the car rammed into the tractor from behind.

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The severe collision damaged the bonnet and ripped off parts of the engine, causing it to be dragged several feets behind.

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Many people from a nearby village, Sainipura, rushed to the accident spot and pulled out the driver by breaking the window glass.

The deceased were identified as Mahavir (42), a resident of Mochi village, and Manoj (38), a resident of Chaubara village in Fatehabad.

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The tractor driver Balkaran said that he was heading towards Sirsa from Uttar Pradesh, when he suddenly felt a strong impact.

Hansi police team led by SHO Sukhjit Singh reached the spot. He said that the injured occupants were taken to the General Hospital in Hansi and later referred to a hospital in Hisar.

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