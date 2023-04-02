2 youths run over by train in Samalkha

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 1

Two youths were killed in Panipat after being run over by a train near Manana railway crossing in Samalkha. The deceased was identified as Shyam Lal (23) and Sagar (19), both residents of Bharat Nagar in Samalkha. The deceased were cousins.

The incident took place on late Friday night when both of them had gone to attend a friend’s birthday party. The family members reached the spot of incident and identified the bodies. After getting information, the Government Railway Police (GRP) also reached and sent the bodies for postmortem. The GRP initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.