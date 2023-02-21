2-yr-old crushed to death by speeding SUV in Gurugram

Gurugram, February 20
A two-year-old boy was crushed to death by a speeding SUV while he was playing outside his house. An FIR was registered against the SUV driver at the Sector 10A police station. The accident took place at Saraswati Enclave around 11am on Sunday.
“I was inside the house when the accident occurred. I came out and found my son lying on road, covered in blood. The SUV driver managed to flee the spot. With the help of neighbours, my son was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. I want strict action against the driver”, said Rahman Khan, father of the deceased, in his complaint.
Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown driver under Sections 279 and 304A of the IPC. “We handed over the body to kin after the postmortem today. We are trying to nab the accused driver”, said Sub-inspector Satpal, the investigating officer.
