2 yrs on, industry seeks revival of subsidy schemes for MSMEs

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, January 29

The ongoing suspension of the Credit Linked Capital Subsidy Scheme (CLCSS) and the Interest Subvention Scheme (ISS) for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have left the entrepreneurs worried.

May be launched soon The Credit Linked Capital Subsidy Scheme and the Interest Subvention Scheme are under revision. These may be launched soon after obtaining the necessary approvals. Official, Industries Department

The industrial associations connected to the MSME sector here have launched a drive to seek the revival of the two schemes. Faridabad and Palwal districts have a total of around 25,000 such units at present.

Revealing that while the schemes had been lying on hold for the past about two years due to the shortage of funds, sources in the industry claimed that suspension at this juncture when the manufacturing sector had become a victim of the pandemic had resulted in acute financial stress with thousands of units either facing closure or working at the minimal levels. While the CLCSS was launched by the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises with the objective of facilitating technology upgrade in MSEs by providing an upfront capital subsidy of 15 per cent (on institutional finance of up to Rs 1 crore) for the induction of well-established and improved technology , the ISS started in November 2, 2018, with the aim of providing an interest relief of 2 per cent per annum to eligible MSMEs on their outstanding fresh or incremental term loan.

“Faridabad has been a hub of micro and medium-sized units engaged in the manufacturing of auto-ancillaries, electrical engineering items, textile (garments) and agricultural components,” Rajive Chawla, chairperson, Integrated Association of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (IAMSME) of India said, adding that the issue was vigorously being taken up with the authorities concerned to ensure the much-needed support and the revival of the pandemic-hit industry.

He said though the CLCSS and the ISS had been started in 2018, these were dropped in March 2020 perhaps due to fund crunch. “A representation has been submitted to the government,” he added.