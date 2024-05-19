20,104 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 61.16 lakh seized in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 18

As much as 20,104 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 61.16 lakh has been seized in Gurugram district ever since the model code of conduct of the Lok Sabha elections came into force, the District Magistrate-cum-District Election Officer, Nishant Kumar Yadav, said here, today.

Yadav said five flying squad teams of the district administration in each Assembly constituency were working in association with the police to conduct checking of the vehicles entering Gurugram at the inter-state and inter-district borders; besides, at vulnerable areas.

He said till May 16, the Police Department had seized 17,174 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 53.43 lakh and registered 370 FIRs in this regard.

Meanwhile, the enforcement team seized 2,930 litres of illicit liquor worth about Rs 7.73 lakh and registered 11 FIRs in this regard.

On Friday, a police team of the crime branch DLF Phase-IV, Gurugram, arrested one person identified as Arun Kumar, a resident of Sikandarpur village and recovered two boxes of countrymade liquor from him. A case has been registered against him under the relevant sections of the Excise Act at DLF Phase-I police station in Gurugram.

Nishant Yadav also warned that action would be taken if anyone carrying was found carrying more than Rs 50,000 during the period when the model code of conduct was in place. He said if one was carrying a large amount of cash, ensure that there was a transaction slip from the bank, otherwise the cash would be confiscated and the income Tax Department informed about it, accordingly.

Similarly, people carrying expensive gifts, gold, silver, or other valuable items should be aware of their details, he said while adding that the surveillance teams were to ensure that the Lok Sabha elections were conducted in a fair, transparent and peaceful manner.

