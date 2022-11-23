20 cases of stubble-burning in 24 hours

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 22

Haryana recorded 20 fresh cases of crop residue burning in the past 24 hours. With this, the total number of stubble- burning cases in the current season has gone up to 3,522. The number is much less than that witnessed during the corresponding period last year (6,733).

Fatehabad district has recorded the highest 749 cases so far, as against 1,445 cases last year. Kaithal is at the second place with 664 cases (1,157 cases last year). With 489 cases, Jind is at the third place this season, while it had recorded 877 cases last year till November 22. Karnal and Kurukshetra districts recorded 297 cases each. The number of such cases last year in Kurukshtera stood at 538 and 953 in Karnal. Sirsa has reported 278 cases this year, while the number was 484 during the corresponding period last year.

Ambala district has recorded 223 cases so far, followed by Yamunanagar (145) and Hisar (104),