20% farmers in Haryana yet to get e-KYC done

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, September 20

Nearly 20 per cent of farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme are yet to get their e-KYC done in the state.

As per the data, there are over 18.86 lakh farmers in the state, out of which over 15 lakh got their e-KYC done as on September 18. The maximum pendency at 30 per cent has been recorded in Nuh district, followed by Rohtak, Fatehabad and Sirsa at 25 per cent each; Gurugram, Karnal, Kaithal and Palwal at 24 per cent each.

Jhajjar and Sonepat districts have recorded a 23 per cent pendency each, Panchkula 22 per cent and Faridabad 20 per cent. The remaining districts have recorded less than 20 per cent pendency.

The scheme was launched in 2019 to provide a minimum income support of Rs 6,000 to small and marginal farmers every year. The amount is given in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 every four months. The e-KYC was made mandatory by the Central Government for registered farmers to avail financial benefits under the scheme last year.

An official in the Agriculture Department said so far 14 instalments have been released by the government and the 15th instalment is expected in the month of October or November. The last date to get the e-KYC done was September 15 however, farmers couldn’t get it done. There are directions from the higher authorities that the 15th instalment will not be released until the e-KYC process is completed.

Deputy Director (Agriculture), Ambala, Dr Jasvinder Singh, said, “It has been observed that in many cases, farmers who were receiving their instalments are in different jobs or file income tax returns, due to which they are not getting the e-KYC done.”

