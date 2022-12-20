20 injured in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, December 19

Twenty persons were injured when the private bus they were travelling in hit a truck from the rear on the Jhajjar-Sonepat road near Chhara village here today.

Three injured persons, including the bus driver, were referred to the PGIMS, Rohtak, as their condition was serious. The truck driver managed to flee the spot after the mishap.

Low visibility is believed to be the reason behind the incident that took place around 9 am while the bus was on way to Sampla from Jhajjar city. The truck was moving ahead of the bus. The truck driver applied brakes suddenly and the bus driver lost control on the wheel and hit the truck from the rear, leaving 20 persons injured.