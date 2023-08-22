20 IPS officers get new posting orders

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 21

The Haryana Government today transferred 20 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers with immediate effect.

The ADGP, State Crime Branch (SCB), with additional charge of Director State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB), OP Singh, will now be ADGP, Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB), with additional charge of Director SCRB and ADGP Cyber.

The ADGP, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Ajay Singhal, will handle the charge of ADGP, SCB. ADGP, Administration, with the additional charge of ADGP Telecom-IT, AS Chawla, is transferred as ADGP, Haryana State Enforcement Bureau, with the additional charge of ADGP, Telecom-IT.

Commissioner of Police (CP), Gurugram, Kala Ramachandran, is now ADGP Administration. ADGP, Law and Order, with additional charge of ADGP, Haryana State Enforcement Bureau, and ADGP, Recruit Training Centre (RTC), Bhondsi, Mamta Singh, is now ADGP, Law and Order, and ADGP, RTC, Bhondsi.

The ADGP, South Range, Rewari, M Ravi Kiran, is transferred as ADGP Prisons while ADGP KK Rao will be ADGP, Rohtak Range.

The IGP, HSNCB, with the additional charge of IGP, Modernisation, and IGP Cyber, Amitabh Singh Dhillon, is now IGP, ACB, with additional charge of IGP Modernisation and Welfare.

The IGP, Administration, with the additional charge of IGP, Law and Order, and CP Panchkula, Sanjay Kumar, will now hold the charge of IGP, Administration, with the additional charge of IGP, Law and Order.

Faridabad CP Vikas Arora, is the new CP, Gurugram, while IGP Rajender Kumar will be IGP, South Range, Rewari. The IGP, Ambala Range, Sibash Kabiraj, will now also hold the charge of CP Panchkula now.

The IGP, Rohtak Range, with the additional charge of IGP, Personnel, Rakesh Arya, will now be CP, Faridabad, and IGP, SCRB.

Maneesh Chaudhary, who was awaiting posting after joining from study leave, will be holding the charge of IGP, CID. East Gurugram DCP Nitish Agarwal will now be Mahendragarh Superintendent of Police and Vikrant Bhushan will join as Sirsa SP.

#Faridabad #Gurugram #Panchkula