20 lakh kids administered polio drops in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 27

The national immunisation (NID) round of the pulse polio 2020-21 started today in all districts of the state. Booth activity was undertaken on the first day of the drive to maintain the polio free status of the state.

An official spokesperson said 36 lakh children would be covered during the campaign, which would continue for another two days. On first day, 20 lakh (55 per cent) children under five years of age were administered polio drops. Around 30,000 health teams have been constituted for the campaign. As many as 1,500 mobile teams will cover children in underserved and poorly approachable areas. The remaining children, who were unable to receive polio drops, would be administered vaccine tomorrow and on March 1. —