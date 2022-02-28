20 lakh kids administered polio drops in Haryana

Chandigarh, February 27
The national immunisation (NID) round of the pulse polio 2020-21 started today in all districts of the state. Booth activity was undertaken on the first day of the drive to maintain the polio free status of the state.
An official spokesperson said 36 lakh children would be covered during the campaign, which would continue for another two days. On first day, 20 lakh (55 per cent) children under five years of age were administered polio drops. Around 30,000 health teams have been constituted for the campaign. As many as 1,500 mobile teams will cover children in underserved and poorly approachable areas. The remaining children, who were unable to receive polio drops, would be administered vaccine tomorrow and on March 1. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions
Citing ‘aggressive statements’ by NATO and tough financial s...
PM chairs meet on Ukraine; 4 ministers to travel to Ukraine neighbourhood to lead evacuation
The rescue is under way with operation Ganga making progress
India abstains from UNSC procedural vote to call for General Assembly session on Ukraine
The resolution was adopted with 11 votes in favour, paving t...
Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till further orders: DGCA
On January 19, the suspension was extended till February 28
Ukraine-Russia war: Air India’s fifth evacuation flight lands in Delhi with 249 Indians
Officials say one more evacuation flight is expected to land...