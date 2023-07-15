20 lives lost in deluge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 14

The recent heavy downpour has left a trail of death and destruction in Haryana, with 3.69 lakh acres of agricultural land in 982 villages submerged and 20 persons losing their lives.

While the rain fury affected 13 districts — Panckhkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Kaithal, Palwal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Jhajjar, Fatehabad, Faridabad, Sirsa and Sonepat — north Haryana was the worst-affected. However, the exact monetary loss would only be known after a detailed survey when the water receded, a senior functionary of the Haryana Government told The Tribune.

Meanwhile, 4,595 persons were evacuated with help of the Army, the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF). Besides, 2,469 persons have been kept in the 27 relief camps set up the state government across the state.

Sources said 110 big livestock such as cows and buffalos and 20,000 poultry were affected by the flooding in the state. A total of 127 houses were fully damaged, while 135 houses were partially damaged in the flooding. Two persons were injured, while three are still reported missing.

