20 mm rain leaves several roads inundated in Gurugram

Gurugram, January 30
Commuters had to face a harrowing time as traffic moved at a snail’s pace today, following rainfall on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.
Several areas and roads were inundated as the city received around 20 mm rainfall. The Narsinghpur locality was the worst hit. Waterlogging in the area led to traffic congestion on the Delhi-Jaipur road between 8 am and 12 noon. It took almost an hour to reach Rajiv Chowk from the Kherki Daula toll plaza.
Other areas that were inundated included Pataudi road, Dwarka Expressway, Hero Honda Chowk, Sector 82, Sector 84, Old Judicial Complex, Rajiv Chowk, Basai Road, Access road to secretariat, Sector 40, Khandsa Mandi, Sector 39, Sector 9, 9A, and 10A. Traffic snarls were also reported in these areas. “Some traffic congestion was observed in the morning, but no major jam was reported. The police ensured uninterrupted flow of traffic,” DCP (raffic) Virender Sangwan said.
DC Nishant Yadav said they were monitoring the current level of waterlogging in several areas. “We are regularly reviewing the situation and officials have been asked to resolve any issues leading to waterlogging,” Yadav said.
Meanwhile, city residents took to social media, mocking the administration. They termed the “chaotic” situation as a “pre-monsoon trailer”. However, the rain left a smile on farmers’ face as it will benefit the rabi crops, which were being damaged by frost.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
14 charred to death in massive fire at building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad
Around 40 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse th...
Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Finance Minister Sitharaman
Despite this being last Budget before general elections, big...
India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey
The survey said the pace of price increases is not high enou...
Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case
81-year-old is currently lodged in a Jodhpur jail, where he ...
Decriminalisation of adultery won’t be applicable in armed forces, rules SC
Top court clarifies its 2018 landmark verdict which had stru...