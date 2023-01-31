20 mm rain leaves several roads inundated in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 30

Commuters had to face a harrowing time as traffic moved at a snail’s pace today, following rainfall on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Several areas and roads were inundated as the city received around 20 mm rainfall. The Narsinghpur locality was the worst hit. Waterlogging in the area led to traffic congestion on the Delhi-Jaipur road between 8 am and 12 noon. It took almost an hour to reach Rajiv Chowk from the Kherki Daula toll plaza.

Other areas that were inundated included Pataudi road, Dwarka Expressway, Hero Honda Chowk, Sector 82, Sector 84, Old Judicial Complex, Rajiv Chowk, Basai Road, Access road to secretariat, Sector 40, Khandsa Mandi, Sector 39, Sector 9, 9A, and 10A. Traffic snarls were also reported in these areas. “Some traffic congestion was observed in the morning, but no major jam was reported. The police ensured uninterrupted flow of traffic,” DCP (raffic) Virender Sangwan said.

DC Nishant Yadav said they were monitoring the current level of waterlogging in several areas. “We are regularly reviewing the situation and officials have been asked to resolve any issues leading to waterlogging,” Yadav said.

Meanwhile, city residents took to social media, mocking the administration. They termed the “chaotic” situation as a “pre-monsoon trailer”. However, the rain left a smile on farmers’ face as it will benefit the rabi crops, which were being damaged by frost.

#gurugram