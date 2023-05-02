20 packets of celphos killed cattle at Karnal gaushala: Probe

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 1

A police investigation in the alleged death of 45 heads of cattle at a gaushala in Phoosgarh here revealed that the accused, who committed the crime, had bought 20 packets of celphos from Ambala for killing animals in order to sell their bones and skin.

The police had arrested accused Vijay, a resident of Ambala. He was sent to two-day police remand by the court. Vijay revealed that he had bought 20 packets of celphos from a seed shop in Ambala for Rs 500 to kill cattle. Out of these 20 packets, he handed over 10 packets to accused Vishal, who had been arrested, said a spokesperson of the Police Department. The remaining 10 packets were kept in leather products to protect them from insects, said the police spokesperson.

Vijay was produced in court on Monday, which sent him in judicial custody, the spokesperson said. Earlier, the police had arrested four accused Vishal, Rajat, Suraj, and Sonu, while two were still absconding, the spokesperson said.