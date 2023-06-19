20 ponds in Gurugram to be developed as tourist spots

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, June 18

To expand the city’s tourist ecosystem and make some money while conserving groundwater, the Gurugram administration has decided to develop 20 ponds as premium tourist spots.

The administration — currently reviving around 75 ponds under Amrit Sarovar scheme — has decided to provide ‘double premium’ upgrade to 20 ponds to make them tourism-friendly and also revenue generators.

As per the plan, the administration will go ahead with a seven-pronged strategy to transform these ponds. The authorities will undertake plantations to make the area green, construct walkways, nurture wetlands to promote migratory birds and local fauna, erect boundaries and put up benches, put up solar lights and even make step ghats and cattle ghats.

“The ponds were being rejuvenated earlier to revive lost water bodies, enhance the water table and re-establish rural aqua infrastructure. However along the way, we realised the need and scope of aqua-tourist spots and the potential these water bodies hold for being those. We have drawn up a detailed plan to transform those. They will be like mini-lakes where people can go for family outings, strolls etc. This will also help us revive the native flora and fauna. We have identified few potential spots and will identify few more,” said DC Nishant Yadav.

The transformation has already started at Parsoli village pond in Pataudi block.

The administration is currently reviewing the ponds on the basis of their sizes and will introduce bridge walks and boating wherever possible. It is also getting help from the Wildlife Department to find potential wetlands which can be developed.

“We already have some natural wetlands and every year, the number and variety of migratory birds has been increasing in Sultanpur and nearby wetlands. If we manage to develop a similar ecosystem, Gurugram can be a bird’s paradise and we can land on the birding map of the country. We will be roping in experts for it,” added Nishant Yadav.

The local villagers too are being consulted about the ponds’ upgrade and the administration plans to make it a community project by involving them in not just restoration but also maintenance and eventual commercialisation after development as a tourist spot.

Earlier, the Gurugram administration had launched the transformation of Damdama lake in the district. It is being developed as a water sport spot. The administration has inaugurated kayaking and canoeing sheds here. A similar transformation has been started for Badkhal lake in Faridabad district.