20% Sirsa voters yet to match records, door-to-door verification from June 15

Nearly one in every five voters in Sirsa has not been matched with existing electoral records, prompting election authorities to launch an extensive door-to-door verification exercise under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Arpit Sangal said around 80 per cent of voters have already been linked with records available from the 2002 electoral roll, either directly or through their children. These voters will only be required to fill out a form. However, the remaining 20 per cent will have to submit supporting documents to establish their eligibility.

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“The objective is to prepare an error-free voter list and ensure that no genuine voter is left out,” Sangal said.

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He said the exercise would also help correct errors in names, addresses and other details while removing the names of people who had permanently shifted to other states. No voter’s name will be deleted without proper verification and documentary proof, he added.

Officials said BLOs will begin field preparations from June 5 to June 14 and conduct door-to-door verification from June 15 to July 14. If residents are not available during the first visit, BLOs will revisit the household. Eligible youngsters whose names are not yet included in the voter list will also be enrolled during the exercise.

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The documentation requirement will vary according to the voter’s age. Those born before July 1, 1987, will need to submit their own documents, such as a Class 10 certificate, PAN card or passport. Voters born between July 1, 1987, and December 2, 2004, can submit either their own documents or those of one parent. Those born after December 2, 2004, will have to provide documents of both themselves and their parents.

Sangal said all political parties have been taken into confidence and district-level meetings have already been held. Representatives of political parties will remain associated with BLOs during the verification process to ensure that no eligible voter is excluded from the rolls.

Election Tehsildar Harnam Dass said the draft electoral rolls would be uploaded on the websites of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and District Election Officer (DEO). The voters will get 30 days to file objections or seek corrections in their details, with August 30 being the last date for submitting claims and objections.

The applications will be examined by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), and dissatisfied applicants can further approach the District Election Officer for redressal. The officials appealed to the residents to cooperate with the BLOs and keep the required documents ready to ensure smooth and timely verification.